Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Catena Media has reported a 5 per cent fall in revenue to €28.9m for the second quarter of 2022, with results weighed down by challenging trading conditions in Europe and Japan.

The company said that the year-on-year revenue decline was a result of sports calendar seasonality and macroeconomic impacts on player spend in multiple markets.

This offset a 21 per cent increase in revenue from the fast-developing North American market, despite slower than expected [...]