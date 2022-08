Michigan’s online sports betting and iGaming market recorded another strong month as total gross receipts increased by 32 per cent year-on-year to $148.2m in July.

The strong growth from the state’s 15 commercial and tribal casino operators was driven by a 37 per cent increase in iGaming gross receipts to $126.6m, and a 10 per cent rise in online sports betting gross receipts to $21.6m.

Michigan Online Sports Betting & iGaming Gross Receipts: July 2022 (US$)

In the [...]