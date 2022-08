Mississippi’s licensed sports betting market saw wagering fall to its lowest level in two years as total wagers declined to $18.3m in July 2022.

Sports betting at the state’s 26 licensed casinos declined by 40 per cent year-on-year, marking the worst monthly performance since July 2020.

Basketball wagers amounted to just $912,572 in July 2022 from $9.1m a year ago, after the NBA returned to a full 82-game regular season in its normal mid-October to mid-April schedule [...]