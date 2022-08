iGaming supplier and operator Gaming Technologies has warned that it may not be able to continue as a going concern after cash reserves fell to zero at the end of the second quarter of the year.

Gaming Technologies (Gametech) operates the vale.mx iGaming brand in Mexico under a revenue share partnership with Big Bola Casinos, but has failed to meet its payment obligations to the Mexican company in July and August.

The Las Vegas and London-based company [...]