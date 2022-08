Shares in online gaming operator Spiffbet fell more than 16 per cent in Stockholm Tuesday as the company announced the closure of nine iGaming brands.

Spiffbet closed down its Wishmaker, Live Lounge and Sir Jackpot brands during the first half of this year and will follow that with the closure of the Zenspin, Buster Banks, Scandibet, Cashmio, Goliath Casino and Bellis Casino brands in the second half.

This will leave the operator with three owned brands, Supernopea, [...]