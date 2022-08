Delaware’s sports betting market got off to a weak start in the first month of fiscal year 2023 as total handle fell to $2.7m in July.

While the state’s three casinos enjoyed a record month from iGaming in July, sportsbook wagers declined by 34 per cent compared to the same month last year.

Delaware Park accounted for more than half of the total at $1.4m, significantly ahead of Bally’s Dover’s $668,294 and Harrington Raceway’s $579,359.

A total of [...]