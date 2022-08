Sydney-listed betting technology supplier BetMakers has seen revenue soar by 371 per cent to AUD$91.7m in the financial year ended 30 June.

The strong performance was driven by growth in platform and managed trading services, the integration of Sportech’s racing and digital assets, as well as the expansion of content distribution rights and operator integrations.

Global Betting Services revenue rose 179 per cent year-on-year to $40.7m in FY22, driven by strong growth during the second half of [...]