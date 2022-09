New York-listed online gaming affiliate Gambling.com Group has reported a 53 per cent increase in revenue to $15.9m for the second quarter of 2022, buoyed by strong growth in North America.

The company delivered more than 57,000 new depositing customers during the quarter, with revenue from North America soaring 342 per cent year-on-year to $6.2m.

“We continued to execute on our strategy of rapidly growing our business in North America in the second quarter as the team [...]