Nevada’s gambling market topped $1bn for the seventeenth consecutive month despite gaming win from state-wide casinos falling to $1.32bn in July.

Gaming win in July declined by 3 per cent compared to the same month last year, with the bulk of the total derived from Clark County, where gaming win fell by the same percentage to $1.12bn.

Slot Machines remained the most popular form of gambling in July despite gaming win decreasing 4 per cent to $839.6m. [...]