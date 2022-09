London-listed sports betting technology provider Sportech has reported a 6 per cent increase in revenue to £12.6m for the first half of 2022, most of which was derived from its Venues business.

Revenue from Sportech Venues fell by 4 per cent year-on-year to £11.7m, comprising £9.4m from the rendering of services, £1.6m from food and beverage sales, and £0.7m from sports betting services.

Sportech Digital contributed a further £0.9m in revenue during the half year period, compared [...]