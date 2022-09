Rhode Island’s retail and online sports betting market grew by 14 per cent in July as total wagers reached $25.2m.

July wagers marked the lowest monthly total since August of last year, and comprised a 44 per cent increase in mobile sports wagers to $16.0m, which offset a 16 per cent drop in retail betting wagers to $9.2m.

Retail sports wagers at market leader Twin River declined by 29 per cent year-on-year to $5.6m in July, while [...]