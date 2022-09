Arizona’s retail and online sports betting market generated total wagers of $318.8m in June, hitting a new monthly low after declining for a third consecutive month.

Wagers at the state’s licensed sportsbooks fell by 31 per cent compared to the previous month, comprising $316.0m from the state’s 19 online operators, $2.6m from the two retail operators, and $177,722 from ten limited event wagering operators.

Arizona Sports Betting Handle: June 2022 (US$)

FanDuel continued to lead the way as [...]