Sports bettors in Arizona wagered over $5bn in the first year of legal sports betting in the Grand Canyon State.

Since the opening of the market on 9 September 2021, Arizonans have wagered over $5bn on sports, with the state now live with 18 mobile sports betting operators and 25 retail sportsbooks (including off-track betting locations).

“In April of 2021, Governor Doug Ducey signed legislation and the amended Tribal-State Gaming Compacts that legalized sports betting and a [...]