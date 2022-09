Iowa’s sports betting market continued its solid start to the new fiscal year as total handle grew by 12 per cent versus a year ago to $122.6m in August.

The year-on-year growth was buoyed by a 14 per cent increase in online sports wagers to $110.1m, and a marginal increase in retail wagers to $12.5m.

Iowa Sports Betting Handle: August 2022 (US$)

Diamond Jo Dubuque maintained its leadership position in Iowa as sports wagers increase by 102 per [...]