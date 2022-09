West Virginia’s sports betting and iGaming market recorded another strong month of growth as total wagers increased by 70 per cent to $361.6m in August 2022.

The five-week period ended 3 September saw iGaming wagers increase by 81 per cent versus a year ago to $327.6m, with sports wagers growing 9 per cent to $34.0m.

West Virginia iGaming & Sports Betting Handle: Five-week period ended 3 September 2022 (US$) iGaming

The Greenbrier and partners FanDuel and BetMGM returned as [...]