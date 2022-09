Wyoming’s online sports betting market hit a new low in July 2022 as total handle fell to $7.2m.

Wagers at the state’s three operational online sportsbooks fell by 1 per cent versus the previous month, with gross gaming revenue falling by the same percentage to $680,740.

Operators generated adjusted taxable gaming revenue of $383,655 during the month, compared to $380,361 in the previous month, with a total of $38,365 paid to the state in taxes.

Wyoming’s online sports [...]