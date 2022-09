Tennessee’s sports betting margin (handle minus payouts) was 13.2 per cent for the month of August 2022.

The margin is the highest level seen since Tennessee launched sports betting in November 2020.

Betting handle for the month of August climbed 43 per cent year-on-year to $205.9 million. This figure also marked a 13 per cent improvement on July 2022 and stopped a sequence of declining handle, which started in April.

The high margin resulted in betting gross [...]