Rhode Island’s retail and online sports betting market continued to grow as August wagers reached $27.7m, driven by strong growth online.

Total wagers were up 15 per cent year-on-year, buoyed by a 51 per cent increase in mobile sports wagers to $17.9m, which offset a 41 per cent drop in retail betting wagers to $9.9m.

Retail sports wagers at market leader Twin River declined by 31 per cent versus a year ago to $6.1m in August, while [...]