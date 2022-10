Virginia’s licensed sports betting operators recorded another strong month of growth in August as total wagers increased to $284.7m.

Wagering with the state’s 13 operators increased by 56 per cent compared to the same month last year, when just eight operators were online.

Virginia bettors won $247.7m in August, giving operators a combined win percentage (hold) of 12.99 per cent, up from 9.78 per cent in July.

After allowing for bonuses and free-play incentives of $1.1m, as well [...]