Sports betting revenue in the Danish market rose by 50 per cent year-on-year in August, according to the latest data released by the country’s gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden.

Across all sports betting channels – mobile, PC, retail – August revenue amounted to DKK192.5m (2021: DKK128.2m), although sports betting revenue for the first eight months of the year was down by 7.1 per cent at DKK1,494.1m.

Online casino revenue grew by a more modest 5.6 per cent year-on-year to [...]