Mumbai-listed gaming and hospitality operator Delta Corp has reported gaming revenue of more than INR3bn (€37.5m) for its financial second quarter ended 30 September, an increase of 301 per cent year-on-year.

Revenue from Delta’s land-based casinos in India and Nepal increased by 583 per cent in the quarter to INR2.74bn, as they continued their recovery from the pandemic. The casinos accounted for 85 per cent of Delta’s gaming revenue in Q2.

The company’s Indian-facing online poker and [...]