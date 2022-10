London-listed bingo and casino operator Rank Group has reported a 2 per cent increase in like-for-like net gaming revenue in its financial first quarter ended 30 September.

The year-on-year revenue growth to £165.7m was driven by a 13 per cent increase in Digital net gaming revenue (NGR) to £48.9m, with UK NGR up 13 per cent and Spain up 12 per cent.

Q1 2022/23 Net Gaming Revenue Comparison (£)

Grosvenor performed strongly with Digital NGR up 25 per [...]