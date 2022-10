Adjusted gross revenue at Indiana's sportsbooks hit a new high of $51.2m in September, the first time monthly AGR has exceeded $50m.

September’s strong performance was driven by an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in handle to $382.5m, and a win margin of 13.4 per cent, which was 3.8 percentage points higher than September 2021.

Online sports betting handle rose 10 per cent versus a year ago to $352.5m, offsetting a 15 per cent drop in retail [...]