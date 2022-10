Paris-listed gaming and lottery operator La Française des Jeux (FDJ) has reported a 12 per cent increase in revenue to €592m for the third quarter of 2022, buoyed by strong growth in lottery.

Lottery stakes in the third quarter increased by 11 per cent year-on-year, comprising a 7 per cent increase in instant lottery games to €2.38bn and a 17 per cent increase in draw games stakes to €1.63bn.

This helped generate lottery revenue of €478m during [...]