Betting and lottery stakes in Singapore hit S$10.05bn (€7.22bn) in the financial year to 31 March 2022, as the sector recovered strongly from the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Sports betting and lottery stakes increased by 40 per cent year-on-year to $9.23bn and accounted for 92 per cent of total sales.

Football is one of only two sports on which monopoly operator Singapore Pools offers betting, with the 2021/22 financial year including the delayed EURO 2020 tournament.

Horseracing [...]