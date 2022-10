Arizona reported sports betting handle of $361m in August and stopped a run of four consecutive months of falling handle in The Grand Canyon state.

DraftKings and FanDuel dominated the online sports betting sector and had a combined handle share of 66 per cent in August, with handle of $129.8m and $108.7m respectively.

Behind them, BetMGM ($58.2m) and Caesars ($30.5m) were the only other licence holders with monthly handle above $10m.

FuboTV had handle of $404,494 in August [...]