New Hampshire’s sports betting market grew by 15 per cent in September as total wagers reached $78.2m, marking the best monthly performance since March.

The New Hampshire Lottery and partner DraftKings benefited from a 16 per cent year-on-year increase in online sports wagers to $58.5m, while retail sports wagers climbed 12 per cent to $19.8m – the best retail result since December 2021.

New Hampshire Sports Betting Handle: FY 2022/23 (US$)

The strong wagering growth helped gross gaming [...]