Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort launched its mobile sportsbook in Arkansas in September, with all three gaming venues in the state now offer online sports betting.

Oaklawn’s mobile sportsbook is powered by Kambi and GAN, while Southland Casino Racing’s Betly-powered service launched in March, and Saracen Casino Resort’s Amelco-powered offering went live in May.

Mobile sports betting has quickly overtaken retail betting in Arkansas and, with handle of $15.7m in September, accounted for 74 per cent of the [...]