Stockholm-listed sportsbook supplier Kambi Group has reported a 78 per cent drop in net profit to €2.6m for the third quarter of 2022 amid an ongoing fall in revenue.

Third quarter revenue fell by 12 per cent year-on-year to €36.7m, which the company attributed to a quiet sporting calendar, particularly in the United States.

The Americas contributed 53 per cent of gross gaming revenue (GGR) during the period, up from a 45 per cent share a year [...]