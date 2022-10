Australian and US sports betting operator BlueBet Holdings has reported a 6 per cent increase in turnover to AUD$133.0m for the first quarter of its 2022/23 financial year.

Boosted by a 40 per cent increase in active customers to 54,920, turnover from the company’s core Australian market rose by 5.5 per cent year-on-year to $132.8m during the three-month period ended 30 September.

This comprised a 6.5 per cent increase in Thoroughbred turnover to $63.1m, while Harness turnover [...]