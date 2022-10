South Africa’s gambling market recovered strongly from the pandemic in the financial year to March 2022, with growth in all sectors contributing to record annual revenue of R34.43bn (€1.90bn).

The revenue performance in 2021/22 was an increase of 48 per cent on the previous year, in which restrictions to curb the pandemic had caused gambling revenue to fall by 29 per cent to R23.25bn.

Revenue from South Africa’s casino market grew by 51 per cent in 2021/22 [...]