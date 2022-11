New York-listed MGM Resorts has reported a 26 per cent increase in consolidated net revenue to $3.42bn for the third quarter of 2022, buoyed by a record performance at Las Vegas Strip resorts.

The Q3 revenue growth was driven by increased business volume and travel activity, primarily at Las Vegas Strip resorts, helping net revenue for the segment climb 67 per cent to $2.3bn. This included results from newly acquired Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and a [...]