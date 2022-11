Gaming revenue in Macau fell by 10.7 per cent in October to MOP3.90bn (€488m), although the Golden Week holiday at the start of the month did provide some boost for land-based casinos.

October’s performance was an increase of 32 per cent on September and was the highest monthly gaming revenue since February. It continued Macau’s slow recovery from the COVID-19 lockdown in July, when gaming revenue was just MOP398m and visitor numbers were fewer than 10,000.

Visitors [...]