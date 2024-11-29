GI Games Round-up featuring NetEnt, Play’n GO and Big Time Gaming

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features NetEnt, Play’n GO, Peter & Sons, Big Time Gaming, Pragmatic Play and PopOK Gaming.

NetEnt’s Starburst Galaxy

Evolution-owned NetEnt has released Starburst Galaxy, the sequel to its iconic Starburst slot game.

“This is a defining moment for NetEnt as we enter a new era with the launch of Starburst Galaxy,” said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter.

Play’n GO’s Sobek’s Godly Spins

Play’n GO has released its latest Ancient Egyptian-themed slot with the launch of Sobek’s Godly Spins.

“Sobek’s Godly Spins is a unique addition to our mythology series: combining the charm of Egyptian Gods with the thrill of the casino,” said Play’n GO games ambassador Magnus Wallentin.

Peter & Sons / 32Red

Peter & Sons has rolled out its portfolio of slots with Kindred Group’s 32Red brand.

“32Red and its parent, the Kindred Group, are major tier one operators in key regulated markets, and so this deal is another major milestone in the Peter & Sons story,” said Peter & Sons commercial director & founder Yann Bautista.

Big Time Gaming’s Golden Goose Megaways

Evolution-owned Big Time Gaming is bringing a legendary fairytale to life in its latest slot release, Golden Goose Megaways.

“Players will be captivated by the sheer power and flexibility of Golden Goose Megaways,” said Nik Robinson, CEO at Big Time Gaming.

Pragmatic Play’s Santa’s Xmas Rush

Pragmatic Play has launched Santa’s Xmas Rush, its latest seasonal slot filled with festive surprises.

“Delivering a wintry theme and wins of up to 10,000x, Santa’s Xmas Rush is one of several new festive slots from Pragmatic Play launching this holiday season,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Play’n GO’s Hard Rock Pork N Roll

Play’n GO has released Hard Rock Pork N Roll, a new game developed exclusively for Hard Rock Bet in New Jersey.

“Our formal partnership with Hard Rock Digital is still in its relative infancy, but many months of work have gone into both the partnership itself and the design of this game, with input from both businesses,” said Play’n GO chief commercial officer Magnus Olsson.

Play’n GO / Stardust Casino

Play’n GO has agreed to integrate its slot portfolio with Boyd Interactive’s Stardust Casino in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“It’s great to join forces with Stardust Casino in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, two of our most important markets globally, not just in the US,” said Olsson.

Play’n GO / Win2Day

Play’n GO also announced an integration deal this week with Win2Day in Austria.

“It’s exciting to launch our games with the Austrian state lottery, and Win2Day are the perfect partner for our brand,” said Tove Aldefors, head of regional sales central and Western Europe at Play’n GO.

PopOK Gaming’s Sumo Baby

PopOK Gaming is bringing a playful twist to the world of traditional sumo with the launch of Sumo Baby.

PopOK Gaming’s Lucky Clover

PopOK Gaming also unveiled Lucky Clover as its second slot release this week.

