New York-listed casino and sportsbook operator Bally's Corporation has raised its guidance for the full 2022 year after posting third quarter revenue of $578.2m.

The bulk of the Q3 total was derived from Bally’s Casinos & Resorts division, which contributed $328.5m in revenue, with International Interactive contributing $227.6m and North America Interactive a further $22.1m.

Across all segments, Gaming revenue represented 80.5 per cent of the Q3 total with revenue of $465.7m, while Hotel revenue amounted to [...]