New York-listed casino operator Golden Entertainment has posted a 1 per cent fall in revenue to $279.0m for the third quarter of 2022, driven by a decline at its nine Nevada-based properties.

Revenue from Nevada Casino Resorts fell by 5 per cent year-on-year to $98.9m, while revenue from Nevada Locals Casinos declined by 1 per cent to $37.7m.

In Maryland, revenue from Golden Entertainment’s one casino in the state remained constant at $21.6m, with the company in [...]