Oslo-listed gaming supplier Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) hit a new record high in the third quarter of 2022, as revenue increased by 35 per cent to €22.9m.

Despite general lower seasonal activity through July and August, GiG said that the year-on-year growth was driven by a record performance from its GiG Media affiliate business, with Q3 revenue climbing 35 per cent to €15.1m - marking the seventh consecutive quarter of growth.

Revenue from Platform & Sportsbook rose [...]