New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has reported a 3 per cent drop in total revenue to $74.9m for the third quarter of 2022, with results negatively impacted by foreign currency exchange movements.

Virtual Sports was the only segment to record year-on-year growth during Q3 as revenue rose 39 per cent to a record $14.6m, driven by growth from existing customers with new channels, geographies and content.

Interactive revenue fell by 6 per cent to $5.7m, despite [...]