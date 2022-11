CAIXA Loterias, the operator of Brazil’s federal lottery, has reported sales of R$5.6bn (€1.1bn) for the third quarter of 2022.

Lottery sales grew by 21 per cent in Q3 2022, the fourth consecutive quarter with sales above R$5bn.

The strong performance helped sales for the first nine months of the year rise to R$16.0bn, with 2022 on course to break the sales record of R$18.5bn, set in 2021.

In the third quarter, R$2.2bn – 39 per cent of [...]