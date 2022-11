Social casino and casual gaming operator SciPlay Corporation has reported record results for the third quarter of 2022, as revenue increased by 17 per cent to $170.8m.

The strong revenue growth was driven by record quarterly results from social casino apps Jackpot Party Casino and Quick Hit Slots, as well as a full quarter’s contribution from newly acquired casual gaming provider Alictus.

Average Daily Active Users (DAUs) fell marginally year-on-year to 2.2m during Q3, with average revenue [...]