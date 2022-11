New York’s licensed online sports betting operators recorded their best monthly performance in more than six months as total wagers reached $1.54bn in October.

Sports wagers from the state’s nine online sportsbooks increased by 22 per cent compared to the previous month, and were at their highest level since March.

New York Online Sports Betting Wagers: October and Apr-Oct 2022 (US$)

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel continued to lead the way in New York with October sports wagers of $609.1m, [...]