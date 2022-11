West Virginia’s sports betting market declined again in October as total wagers fell by 17 per cent versus a year ago to $51.1m.

Wagers from the state’s five licensed sportsbook operators declined year-on-year for the second consecutive month, with online wagers for the four-week period ended 29 October down 12 per cent at $42.1m and retail wagers falling 35 per cent to $9.0m.

West Virginia Sports Betting Handle: Four-Week period ended 29 October 2022 (US$)

Hollywood Casino remained [...]