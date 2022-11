Sydney-listed gaming supplier Aristocrat Leisure has reported an 18 per cent increase in revenue to AUD$5.57bn for the financial year ended 30 September, driven by growth across all business segments.

The company’s core Pixed United business, which comprises Product Madness, Plarium and Big Fish Games, saw revenue climb 5 per cent to $2.59bn, although revenue was down marginally in local currency.

This was due to a reduction in mobile bookings and the loss of an estimated 3 [...]