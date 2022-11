Sports betting handle in Illinois grew by 39 per cent in September to $831.8m, with retail betting rising by 28 per cent and online betting by 40 per cent year-on-year.

Online betting had the majority of handle, contributing $797.7m (95 per cent) of September’s figure. Retail betting handle amounted to $34.1m.

Across both channels, wagers on professional sports represented 86 per cent of monthly handle at $712.8m, with wagering on college sports at $118.0m. Betting on motor [...]