Michigan’s gross revenues for online betting and iGaming rose by 42 per cent in October to a new monthly high of $190.2m.

The licensed commercial and tribal casinos reported total iGaming gross revenue of $141.0m, which was an increase of 29 per cent, whilst their online sports betting revenue more than doubled to $49.2m.

Michigan gross revenue ($) – October 2022

MGM Grand Detroit (BetMGM) remains the market leader in iGaming revenue (37 per cent share) and reported [...]