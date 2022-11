Betting handle in Mississippi dropped by a third in October 2022 to $56.2m, driven by a 31 per cent fall in American football wagering to $31.8m.

October’s year-on-year comparison is against Mississippi’s record monthly handle of $83.5m a year ago, with no other month since launch surpassing $70m in total wagering.

October 2022's handle marked the second highest amount recorded this year.

The margin in October was 13.7 per cent, which was up from 11.0 per cent [...]