Arkansas’ fledgling online sports wagering sector continues to show good growth, with October handle climbing 32 per cent on the previous month to $20.7m.

Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort launched its mobile sportsbook in September, meaning that all three gaming venues in Arkansas now offer online sports betting.

Oaklawn more than doubled its handle in October to $2.1m and took a 10 per cent share of the market. Saracen Casino Resort continues to dominate with 64 per [...]