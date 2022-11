Rush Street Gaming’s Rivers Casino Portsmouth has become the second approved casino facility operator in Virginia, and will open its doors to the public in January.

The Virginia Lottery Board approved its licence application by a 7-0 vote last week, following a comprehensive review of submitted application materials and an extensive background investigation by the Virginia Lottery.

Slated to open on 15 January 2023, the $340m Rivers Casino Portsmouth venue is the state’s second approved facility operator [...]