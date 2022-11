Greek gamíng operator OPAP has reported a 6 per cent increase in gross gaming revenue (GGR) to €498.8m for the third quarter of 2022, buoyed by growth across all products except video lottery terminals (VLTs).

Lottery GGR grew by 1 per cent year-on year to €180.5m during the third quarter, boosted by a strong Tzoker performance due to favourable jackpots, while Betting GGR rose 10.5 per cent to €156.2m, reflecting a busy sports calendar.

The biggest growth [...]