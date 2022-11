New Hampshire's sports betting market declined by 7 per cent year-on-year to $91.3m in October, as online sports betting handle remained flat compared to last year.

Online betting handle in New Hampshire amounted to $68.2m in October, showing a fractional increase of 0.2 per cent compared to a year ago, while Retail betting handle was $23.1m, which was a fall of 23 per cent year-on-year.

Despite the overall decline, October was still New Hampshire’s best wagering performance [...]